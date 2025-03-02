PSG dominates Lille 4-1 to boost confidence ahead of Liverpool clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) extended their lead in Ligue 1 to 16 points with a dominant 4-1 victory over Lille on Saturday, as they prepare for their highly anticipated Champions League match against Liverpool.

The Parisians were in full control from the start, with Bradley Barcola, Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue all scoring in the first half at the Parc des Princes. PSG’s unbeaten run in Ligue 1 now stretches to 24 matches, further solidifying their impressive form.

Captain Marquinhos expressed confidence ahead of their upcoming European clash, stating, “We’re in great shape and full of confidence. We must not stop and the staff are pushing us hard to give it our all.”

Lille’s Jonathan David pulled one back late in the game, but it was little more than a consolation for the visitors. The French club now turns its attention to their Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

PSG’s dominant win reinforces their march toward an 11th league title in 13 years, though their biggest challenge will come in the next two weeks when they face Liverpool, currently leading the Premier League.

Manager Luis Enrique fielded a strong lineup against Lille, with several players expected to start against Liverpool. The hosts sealed their victory in just 30 minutes, with Barcola opening the scoring in the sixth minute, followed by Marquinhos’ header, a stunning strike from Dembele, and an excellent finish from Doue.

Lille coach Bruno Genesio criticized the scheduling of the match, given their upcoming Champions League game against Dortmund, calling it “scandalous.”

In other Ligue 1 action, Nice moved level on points with second-placed Marseille after a 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne, while Le Havre made a dramatic comeback to beat Lens 4-3. Marseille, who recently suffered a 3-0 loss to Auxerre, will face Nantes on Sunday as they seek to recover from their disappointing form.