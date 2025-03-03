Bangabadhu Satellite, Sheikh Hasina Stadium renamed

The Interim Government on Monday renamed Bangabandhu Satellite and under construction Sheikh Hasina Stadium to ‘Bangladesh Sattelite-1’ and ‘National Cricket Ground (NCG)’.

Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Ministry’s Deputy Secretary Mohammad Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter of the Satellite and said that the CA approved the name of Bangladesh Satellite-1 instead of Bangabandhu Satellite-1.

Meanwhile, two Directors of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the development regarding the under construction Sheikh Hasina Stadium.

After the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, the interim government started changing the names of the buildings named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.