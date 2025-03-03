CA inaugurates Anjuman J R Tower, shares iftar with orphans

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus inaugurated Anjuman J R Tower, the new headquarters of Anjuman Mufidul Islam, in the capital’s Kakrail area on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the evening, as confirmed by Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

Advisers Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed and Ali Inam Majumder attended the event alongside Mufleh R Osmany, President of Anjuman Mufidul Islam, and Ghulam Rahman, the organization’s Vice President.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Adviser joined an iftar gathering with orphans, hosted by Anjuman Mufidul Islam, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts.