Dhaka Regency designs Iftar Mahfil’s to illuminates the flavours of Ramadan

As the crescent moon graces the sky, heralding the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort extends an invitation to embark on a journey of spiritual serenity and gastronomic delight.

With an ambiance infused with warmth, tradition, and hospitality, the hotel promises an experience that captures the true essence of Ramadan.

This Ramadan Dhaka Regency offers the unique opportunity for its food lovers to experience Iftar & couple candlelight Iftar under the sky at its lush rooftop garden Restaurant Grill on the Skyline.

The venues can accommodate up to 1000 guests, making it the perfect place for large-scalegathering.

The hotel’s experienced staff will ensure that every detail is taken care of, from the seating arrangements to the catering.

Dhaka Regency offers tailored banquet packages with traditional, continental, Arabian menu with complimentary venue for corporate gatherings, spacious & sophisticated banquet halls for an enchanting ambiance, customizable setups & dedicated service for a seamless experience, Eid gift and many more.

As Signature Menu, Dhaka Regency is Offering Most popular Arabian Iftar package “Shahan-Al-Iftar” For 12-15 persons.