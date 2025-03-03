EU pledges €68m for Rohingya crisis, supports Bangladesh’s renewable energy goals

The European Union (EU) will provide €68 million this year for the Rohingya response in Bangladesh and humanitarian aid for conflict-affected people in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib announced during a meeting with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Lahbib noted that while this year’s contribution surpasses the EU’s initial aid last year, it remains insufficient to prevent a worsening humanitarian crisis due to funding gaps. Prof. Yunus acknowledged the Rohingya issue as a major challenge for Bangladesh and emphasized the need for sustained international attention.

The Chief Adviser also sought EU support for importing hydroelectric power from Nepal, highlighting its potential to reduce Bangladesh’s reliance on fossil fuels. “Both Nepal and Bhutan are very keen to sell renewable energy to us,” Yunus stated. Lahbib expressed the EU’s interest in enhancing cooperation on energy, disaster preparedness, and climate change mitigation.

The EU Commissioner praised Prof. Yunus’ leadership and assured continued EU support for the government’s reform initiatives. She emphasized that change often faces resistance but encouraged Bangladesh to push forward with its strategic reforms.

Prof. Yunus reaffirmed the interim government’s commitment to a free and fair election, indicating that national polls could take place by December this year. Lahbib reiterated the EU’s readiness to strengthen cooperation and assist in Bangladesh’s democratic and development goals.