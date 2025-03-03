Soybean oil supply to stabilize soon: Commerce Adviser

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin on Monday said that the supply of soybean oil in market is expected to return to normal within the next two days.

He made the statement on Monday while speaking to the media after visiting the Mohammadpur Town Hall kitchen market.

Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan also accompanied him during the visit.

Addressing concerns over supply shortages, Bashir Uddin acknowledged that while the availability of soybean oil has been slightly affected, there is no overall scarcity of essential commodities. “We recognize that the supply of soybean oil has been somewhat limited, but we expect the situation to improve starting today,” he assured.

Regarding the rise in soybean oil prices, he noted that while its cost has increased, palm oil prices have dropped by Tk 25 per liter compared to the government-fixed rate. “Palm oil accounts for 60% of our total edible oil consumption. The market experiences fluctuations, and we are optimistic that soybean oil prices will also come down soon,” he added.

On the issue of food safety and adulteration, Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan stated that the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) is actively conducting mobile court operations to monitor product quality, especially during Ramadan. “Today, mobile courts were deployed in four markets, and this initiative will continue,” he confirmed.

The visit was attended by Commerce Ministry Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, Industries Ministry Secretary Md Obaidur Rahman, Director General of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection Mohammad Alim Akhtar Khan, and BSTI official SM Ferdous Alam.