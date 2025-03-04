Foodpanda lunches month-long ‘Grand Iftar Bazar’

Foodpanda, the country’s leading online food and grocery delivery platform, launched the Grand Iftar Bazar on Sunday at Banani SWAT Field in the capital.

Powered by City Bank American Express, the arrangement is being hosted for the third consecutive year, offering a diverse selection of Iftar meals from various restaurants under one roof.

Veteran journalist and Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government Shafiqul Alam inaugurated the month-long Iftar Bazar, alongside Co-founders and Managing Directors of foodpanda Bangladesh, Ambareen Reza and Zubair B A Siddiky.

Running throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the venue also has dine-in facilities for customers who prefer to enjoy their meals on-site.

Participating restaurants from old and new Dhaka include Dominos, Takeout, Dosa Xpress, Jaipur Sweets, Bar-B-Q Tonite, Beauty Lassi, Chicken Buzz, Decent Pastry Shop, Mostakim Kabab, Rater Kabab, Tajine-Nawabi Cuisine, Tarka, Tri-state Eatery, Iftarwala, Waffle Time, and Mithaiwala.

Customers near Banani can order delivery or pick-up through the foodpanda app, choosing from a variety of traditional Ramadan delicacies. The offerings include halim, nihari, faluda, and ghee-soaked jilapi, available from 2 pm onwards.

Exciting discounts and combo offers are available throughout the event. For those without the app, dedicated volunteers will assist with installation and order placement at the venue.

Inaugurating the event, Shafiqul Alam said, “Foodpanda is making a significant contribution to the country’s digital economy by fostering entrepreneurship, creating job opportunities for young people, and attracting foreign investment, and also committed to promoting local culture and traditions. The Grand Iftar Bazar reflects Foodpanda’s efforts to unite local businesses, celebrate traditions, and enhance the Ramadan experience – and here, it demonstrates how technology and tradition can come together to make a meaningful impact.”

Zubair B A Siddiky, Co-Founder & Managing Director at foodpanda, said: “At foodpanda, we make every meal special and every festivity memorable. This year, the Grand Iftar Bazar offers a seamless Ramadan experience, bringing the best of Old and New Dhaka under one roof.”

Ambareen Reza, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Foodpanda Bangladesh, said, “Ramadan is a time for reflection, community, and togetherness. At Foodpanda, we are proud to contribute to these values by bringing together some of Dhaka’s best food outlets under one roof for the Grand Iftar Bazar, as this initiative helps us connect people, celebrate tradition, and support local businesses, all while embracing the spirit of Ramadan through innovation and convenience.”

The Grand Iftar Bazar is powered by City Bank American Express (AMEX), with Lifebuoy as the handwashing partner, 7Up as the refreshment partner, and Polar as the ice cream partner.