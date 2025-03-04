Importers to be paid triple fine if fail to collect goods timely

The importers will have to pay a threefold fine if they fail to collect goods from the ports within the stipulated time, said Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain on Tuesday.

“There is some shortage of edible oil in the market. However, the prices of vegetables have not increased. Adequate quantities of daily necessities have been imported into the country, the adviser said these at a cheque distribution event at the Secretariat.

In response to a question from the press, the adviser said adequate measures had been taken to maintain the steady flow of imports, preventing any supply gaps in the market.

Mentioning that there is no shortage in the supply system, adviser Sakhawat said, “if any importers failed to collect goods within the timeframe, he will have to pay triple fine.”