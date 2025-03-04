Trader crushed under train in Moulvibazar

A trader was crushed under a train at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohorom Mia, 60, son of late Sanaullah, a resident of Changoan village under Hazipur union in the upazila. He was a trader at Pirer bazar in the upazila.

Local sources said the Sylhet-bound Intercity Paharika Express train from Chattogram hit Mohorom at outer area of Shamshernagar Station, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, Shreemongol Railway Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Dipok Sarker rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Shamshernagar Station master Jamal Hossain confirmed the death.