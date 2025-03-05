Pakistan, Bangladesh strengthen ties in high-level diplomatic meetings

Pakistan s Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, held a series of meetings with senior Bangladeshi officials to review and strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including foreign relations, trade, culture, visa and people-to-people exchanges.

During his meeting with Mr. Md. Jashim Uddin, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, both sides reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, which are based on mutual respect and shared values. They expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of ties and agreed to remain engaged in further enhancing cooperation. The upcoming visit of Pakistan s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to Bangladesh was also discussed.

In his meeting with Mr. Mahbubur Rahman, Secretary Commerce, both sides discussed various aspects of bilateral economic and trade relations, acknowledging the growing momentum and exploring prospects for further expansion.

Ambassador Siddiqui also met Mr. Md. Ataur Rahman, Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, to explore avenues for cultural cooperation , including music, cinema, drama, youth exchanges, and people-to-people contacts. Both sides agreed to work closely to strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.

In a meeting with Mr. Nasimul Ghani, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, both sides expressed satisfaction over the ease of travel between Pakistan and Bangladesh and discussed various avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation.