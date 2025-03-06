Police silent as thousands loot fish from Sunamganj wetlands

Thousands of unruly people have looted fish from at least 10 leased out waterbodies in Shalla, Dirai and Jamalganj upazilas in Sunamganj district over the past week.

Locals said that the looting plan was announced in advance through loudspeakers, drawing crowds from nearby unions.

Despite prior the announcement, law enforcement agencies looked helpless in preventing the mass looting, said leaseholders.

Large groups stormed Medha Beel and Betargang waterbodies at Dirai and Aila Beel in Jamalganj upazila on Wednesday,

The leaseholders said they suffered huge financial losses as their fish stocks were completely wiped out.

Witnesses said thousands of people from villages like Shyamarchar, Loloarchar, Maiti, Chandrapur and others in Dirai-Shalla descended on the waterbodies at dawn with traditional fishing tools to catch fish from the leased-out areas.

Desperate leaseholders urged the villagers to stop it but the looting continued.

Even police presence at the scene failed to deter the looters, who took off with fish worth crores of taka, said witnesses.

Rushan Mia, president of Machranga Cooperative Society, one of the affected leaseholders, said, “Thousands of people stormed our leased waterbodies and took away everything. We tried to stop them, but it was impossible. We have lost crores. We don t know how to recoup the losses.”

Thousands of people looted Meghna waterbody in Dirai and Atni Beel near Joypur village in Shalla upazila on Sunday.

Around 8,000-10,000 people looted fish from Kashipur Laira Digha Group Fisheries protected area on Monday. Mobs ransacked fish stocks from the Satua River in Shalla s Atgaon village on Tuesday.

Leaseholders said their investments and government revenue were at risk due to the recurring mass lootings.

Projesh Das, general secretary of Uttar Jarulia Fishermen s Cooperative Society, said, “This is unprecedented. We pay Tk 45 lakh in revenue every year. Fish were supposed to be harvested next year, but within two days, 10,000-15,000 people took everything. Even informing the police did not help. We have lodged a written complaint with the Deputy Commissioner.”

Sunamganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Media) Zakir Hossain assured that law enforcement was aware of the situation.

“We are in discussions with leaseholders, and legal actions will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Elias Mia, who also heads the district waterbody management committee, acknowledged the severity of the issue.

“Around 40,000-50,000 people were involved in these incidents. They used traditional fishing tools and weapons to capture fish illegally.These waterbodies are under government leases, and such looting will discourage future leasing, impacting national revenue. If leaseholders seek legal action, law enforcement agencies will take necessary steps,” he said.

Leaseholders and local officials have urged authorities to take immediate measures to prevent further looting and ensure that such illegal activities do not threaten legal leaseholders in the future.