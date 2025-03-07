CA encourages women’s progress for developed Bangladesh

Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed optimism that the women of Bangladesh will continue advancing alongside the developed world to help build a prosperous nation.

“As we strive to build a developed Bangladesh, our commitment must be towards the empowerment and progress of women,” Yunus stated in a message on the eve of International Women’s Day, which will be observed in the country tomorrow.

Recognizing the significance of the day, he recalled that the United Nations declared March 8 as International Women’s Day in 1975, and Bangladesh has since commemorated it annually to uphold women’s rights. This year’s theme, ‘Rights, Equality, Empowerment/Development of Women and Girls,’ aligns with the country’s ongoing efforts to ensure gender equality.

Reflecting on recent political movements, Dr. Yunus acknowledged the active role women played in last year’s student-led mass uprising, particularly during the July-August protests that called for democratic transformation. “Women stood at the forefront, and several sacrificed their lives in the struggle,” he noted, paying tribute to those who lost their lives.

With women comprising half of the nation’s population, their involvement in all sectors is crucial, he emphasized. The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs is currently implementing a range of initiatives to enhance women’s participation in economic and social development. Programs such as shelter homes for distressed women, legal support through Women’s Support Centers, housing for working women, and microcredit programs for self-employment are helping women achieve financial independence and social security.

Dr. Yunus also highlighted efforts to recognize women’s achievements through awards like the Odommo Nari Puroskar and the Begum Rokeya Padak, praising the indomitable spirit of Bangladeshi women as they gain global recognition.

The Chief Adviser reaffirmed the interim government’s commitment to integrating women’s skills and potential into productive sectors, working towards the nation’s vision of becoming a developed country.