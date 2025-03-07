Pamela Anderson feels like an actress for first time, 32 years after ‘Baywatch’ Fame

Pamela Anderson, 57, has recently revealed that she finally feels like a true actress, 32 years after gaining fame as CJ Parker on ”Baywatch”.

Her breakthrough role in Gia Coppola�s ”The Last Showgirl” has earned her critical acclaim, with publications like ”The New York Times” and ”The Guardian” praising her performance. Anderson, who initially doubted her acting career, shared that the role of a fading showgirl was a surprise to her, but now, she feels validated as an actress for the first time.

Coppola, who watched Anderson’s Netflix documentary ”Pamela: A Love Story”, personally sought her out for the part. Anderson�s late-career success mirrors that of other 1990s stars, such as Demi Moore, who also gained recognition for portraying older women in a complex, thoughtful way.

Having spent years being defined by her pop culture image, Anderson now wants to challenge those perceptions. She�s expressed a desire to pursue theatre, particularly a role in a Tennessee Williams play.

Reflecting on her personal life, which has been marked by multiple marriages and public drama, Anderson embraces her past, saying it has given her much to draw from. “It definitely wasn�t boring,” she commented, noting the ups and downs of her “messy” journey.

Now residing on Vancouver Island in Canada, Anderson is enjoying a quieter life, focusing on plant-based cooking and animal rights activism. She�s also pursuing a new career as a cooking show host and cookbook author. In addition, her 2023 autobiography, which she wrote herself, details her difficult upbringing and experiences with abuse.

While uncertain about the future, Anderson remains open to new opportunities, embracing the mystery of what lies ahead.