2 killed in Sylhet road crash

Two people were killed and four others were injured when a bus hit a CNG powered autorickshaw in Sylhet Sadar upazila.

The accident occurred at Balaura area on the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway around 10 PM on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Rubel Ahmed, 18, son of the late Jamir Ali from Koshorpur village under Baluura area in the upazila, and Saleh, 20, son of Abdul Bari from the same village.

According to locals, A speedy bus coming from the opposite hit a CNG, leaving passengers in the CNG critically injured.

Locals rescued them and took to Sylhet M A G Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared two them dead.

Confirming the incident, Jalalabad Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Harunur Rashid said that the injured are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.