BCS doctors end strike getting assurance

Receiving an assurances from the government, specialist doctors from the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), (Health) cadre have called off their three-day work stoppage.

But they warned that they would go on strike if their demands are not fulfilled within 12 weeks.

The doctors began demonstrating outside the director’s office at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning as part of their protest.

However, they decided to end their protest at 10AM after a meeting with Dr Sayedur Rahman, the chief advisor’s special assistant, who assured them that their demands would be met.

Sayedur said the process would begin once the finance ministry issued its approval.

“It will take 20 to 25 working days to complete. Overall, we have sought 12 weeks to fulfil your demands. Two ministries are involved in this matter.”

The the protesting doctors withdrew the strike.

Dr Md Bashir Uddin, member secretary of the BCS (Health) Cadre Specialist Doctors’ Forum, said that they had met with the Chief Advisor’s Special Assistant Dr Sayedur Rahman on Friday night to discuss their concerns. He assured them that their demands would be addressed.