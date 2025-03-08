Yunus honours outstanding women with ‘Indomitable Women’s award

Marking the International Women’s Day, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus honoured outstanding women with ‘Indomitable Women’s Award-2025’.

The award giving ceremony was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Saturday as part of government initiative to pay due respect and inspire the women through recognising their contributions.

Sharifa Sultana, Halima Begum, Marina Besra, Lipi Begum, Muhin Mohona, players of Bangladesh National Women Cricket team members are among the recipients of the awards.

Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid chaired the event attended by members of the Council of Advisers, diplomats stationed in Dhaka, women leaders and senior government officials.

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis and Prof of Mass Communication and Journalism Prof Gitiara Nasreen spoke as special guests while Senior Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Mamtaj Ahmed, delivered welcome remarks.

A documentary was screened at the event. A powerful and emotional cultural event was also held highlighting July uprising.