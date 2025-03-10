10 shops gutted in Sunamganj fire

Ten shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in Sunamganj’s Jamalganj upazila on Monday.

The fire incident took place in the morning at Sachna Bazar in the upazila.

According to locals, the fire originated from mosquito coil of a grocery shop and engulfed the adjacent shops soon.

Being informed, fire service personnel of Jamalganj Fire Station rushed to the spot and doused the blaze with the help of locals and affected businessmen after one and half hours effort, said Jamalganj Police Station officer-in-charge Saiful Islam.

The total extent of the damage will be known after the investigation, the OC added.