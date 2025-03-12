Doctors on strike nationwide

Government hospitals’ doctors across the country have launched a work stoppage to press home their five-point demands.

Most outdoor and indoor departments at hospitals are not providing any services to the patients.

Doctors at the emergency department of the National Institute of Neuro Sciences and Hospital in Dhaka usually see patients from 9AM. On Wednesday, they started to see patients at 9:45AM which led to a crowd of patients at the outdoor department.

Meanwhile, the outdoor departments of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital are not giving any services. There found a rush of patients waiting for the doctors as they did not know about the strike.

“The doctors came in the morning but didn’t see any patients. Later, they all went to the director sir’s room. After the director sir spoke to them, they began to see patients at the outdoor department,” said a staff at the outdoor department.

Doctors at the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute are also seeing patients at the outdoor department.

The doctors locked the doors to different rooms in the outdoor department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital DMCH).