Former state minister Palak, ex-MP, 2 BCL leaders placed on remand

A Dhaka court has granted remand for several political figures in connection with cases related to the anti-discrimination movement.

Former State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has been placed on a three-day remand, while banned organization Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders Siam Rahman and Anwar Hossain Naim have been remanded for four days. Additionally, the son of a former home minister, Jyoti, and former MP Sulaiman Selim were also granted three-day remands.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Aulad Hossain Muhammad Jonaid issued the order on Wednesday (March 12) following appeals from investigating officers.

Public Prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruki represented the prosecution, while defense lawyers sought bail and cancellation of the remand order. After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail petitions and approved the remand.

According to case records of Palak and two BCL Leaders, on August 4, Riaz, a participant in an anti-discrimination protest in Dhanmondi, was shot and killed by police and ruling party activists. His mother, Shafia Begum, filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station on September 10.

In another case, Jyoti was implicated in a July 19 incident at Rampura TV Center, where medical worker Tonim Abdullah Nahin was shot in the leg during clashes. His mother, Naznin Kabir, filed an attempted murder case with Rampura Police Station on September 26.

Former MP Sulaiman Selim was linked to an August 6 victory rally in Lalbagh, held a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s departure. During the rally, police and ruling party activists opened fire, killing 19-year-old student Shahenur Rahman. His brother, Majedul Islam, filed a murder case with Lalbagh Police Station on September 29.

The cases have intensified political tensions, with opposition leaders condemning the arrests as politically motivated.