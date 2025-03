National football team leave Dhaka for KSA

The Bangladesh national football team departed for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to begin a two-week intensive training camp ahead of their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier match against India.

The team will train under the guidance of Head Coach Javier Cabrera as they prepare for their upcoming match in Shillong on March 25.

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) had earlier announced a 30-member preliminary squad for the qualifiers. Notable players include English Premier League player Hamza Chowdhury, who is expected to join the team on March 17, and Italian league player Fahamedul Islam, who will join the camp in Saudi Arabia on March 10.

The team will return to Bangladesh on March 17 after completing their training in Saudi Arabia. Below is the list of players in the preliminary squad:

Bangladesh preliminary squad– Mitul Marma, Sujon Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Srabon, Shakil Ahad Topu, Rahmat Mia, Sakil Hossain, Isa Faysal, Taj Uddin, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Topu Bormon, Saad Uddin, Sushanto Tripura, Md Ridoy, Papon Singh, Syed Shah Quazem Khirmanee, Md Sohel Rana, Sohel Rana, Chandon Roy, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Sheikh Morsalin, Jamal Bhuyan, Hamza Dewan Chowdhury, Faysal Ahmed Fahim, Rakib Hossain, Shahriar Emon, Mohammad Ibrahim, Arif Hossain, Al Amin, Piash Ahmed Nova and Fahamedul Islam.