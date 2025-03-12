Woman violated in Sylhet rubber plantation, 2 arrested

A woman was allegedly violated after being taken to a rubber plantation in Sylhet.

The incident took place on Tuesday (March 11) in Charagang area under the city’s Air Police Station.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the One-Stop Crisis Center (OCC) of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. She is said to be mentally unstable.

Police have arrested two youths in the incident. The arrested are Mohammad Rakib Mia of Daluipara village under Shahparan police station of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, and Abdul Karim of Gol Pirerbazar area under ​​Uttar Mokam of the same police station.

According to police, the victim was taken to a rubber plantation in Charargang area on Tuesday afternoon and raped. At that time, workers who went to work in the plantation rescued the woman and took her to Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Mohammad Saiful Islam said that the two accused were arrested around 10 pm on Tuesday. During initial interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the rape. Action is being taken in this regard.

On Wednesday morning, MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Director Brigadier General Umar Rashed Munir said, “The woman was admitted to the hospital after a physical assault. She was bleeding at the time of admission. The patient’s samples have been sent to the forensic department for some tests. She is currently under life-saving treatment.”

He also said that it is not certain whether the victim is mentally unstable or not. Because she may still be mentally disturbed after this incident. These issues will be known after examination.