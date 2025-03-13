Contribution of Sylhet people to UK economy ‘very valuable’: Sarah Cooke

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has described the contribution of people of Sylhet to the economy of the United Kingdom as “very valuable”.

The people of Sylhet played a significant role in strengthening ties between the two nations, Cooke said while speaking at an Iftar event in Sylhet.

The Iftar gathering was held at the Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort yesterday evening, organised by the British High Commission. The event was attended by a range of distinguished individuals from various sectors and professions.

“Sylhet is instrumental in the growing and ever-stronger relationship between our countries,” Cooke said, highlighting the importance of the Sylheti community in the UK. She went on to describe Bangladesh as a long-standing friend and partner of the United Kingdom, with the bond between the two growing stronger each day thanks to the people of Sylhet.

Reflecting on the student protests that took place last year, Cooke expressed respect for the courage and peaceful demonstrations of the students. “We honour the students’ bravery and peaceful protest. In this context, we are confident that the current interim government will contribute to improving law and order, governance, and fostering national unity.”

The British high commissioner also shared her hopes for a prosperous democratic future for Bangladesh, while emphasising the UK’s ongoing support.

She also said the British government had provided Tk7.5 crore in aid for those affected by the devastating floods in Sylhet last year, alongside support for 50,000 vulnerable individuals. Additionally, she added that the UK had funded initiatives to help Bangladesh mitigate risks associated with climate change.

The high commissioner concluded by stressing the importance of further strengthening the relationship between the United Kingdom and Sylhet, noting the potential for even closer collaboration between the two.