Election in Dec if reforms limited, June if broader: CA

Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus has announced that the national parliament elections may take place either in December this year or in June next year, depending on the extent of the agreed-upon reform package.

He stated that if political parties reach a consensus on a “short reform package,” elections could be held in December. However, if they opt for a “comprehensive reform package,” the elections will be scheduled for June of the following year.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres met with Professor Yunus at the Chief Advisor’s Office in Dhaka’s Tejgaon on Friday.

During their meeting, Yunus discussed the tentative election timeline and the ongoing reform efforts in Bangladesh. Guterres reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s reform initiatives and expressed deep concern over the plight of the Rohingya, whom he described as one of the “most marginalized communities” in the world.

The Chief Advisor briefed the UN Secretary-General on the country’s reform process, explaining that six reform commissions established by the interim government had submitted reports, and nearly ten political parties had already provided their feedback on the recommendations. If the parties reach a consensus on these recommendations, they will sign the “July Charter,” which will serve as a roadmap for democratic transition, covering political, judicial, electoral, administrative, anti-corruption, and police reforms.

Professor Yunus reiterated his commitment to ensuring free, fair, and participatory elections. Guterres voiced full support for the interim government’s reform agenda and expressed concern over the declining humanitarian assistance for the more than one million Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar. He assured Professor Yunus that the UN remains committed to assisting Bangladesh’s reform efforts, stating, “We are here to support your reform initiatives, and we wish you the best success. Let us know if you need any assistance.” He expressed hope that the reform process would lead to a fair and transparent election and a “true transformation” of the country. Acknowledging the complexities of the process, Guterres said he understood that “reform can be challenging.”

The UN Secretary-General emphasized that his visit to Bangladesh during Ramadan was a show of solidarity with the forcibly displaced Rohingya from Myanmar. Expressing deep concern over the decreasing humanitarian aid for the 1.2 million Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, Guterres stated, “I have not seen another community facing such extreme marginalization anywhere in the world.” He warned that the international community was gradually forgetting about the Rohingya crisis.

Describing the reduction in humanitarian aid as a “crime,” he criticized Western countries for doubling their defense expenditures while simultaneously cutting back on global humanitarian assistance. Guterres expressed the UN’s “immense gratitude” to Bangladesh for sheltering the Rohingya, noting that the country had demonstrated remarkable generosity. “The Rohingya community holds special significance for me,” he added.

Professor Yunus thanked the UN Secretary-General for visiting Bangladesh at such a crucial time. He emphasized that the timing of Guterres’ visit was ideal not only for the Rohingya issue but also for Bangladesh as a whole. He urged the UN’s support in ensuring that the Rohingya could return to their homeland in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state with dignity. Meanwhile, as long as they remain in Bangladesh, he stressed the need for sufficient food and humanitarian assistance. “We are trying to draw global attention to the Rohingya’s suffering. The world needs to understand how much they are struggling. There is a prevailing sense of despair among them,” he stated.

Guterres pledged to make every effort to resolve the Rohingya crisis and prioritize fundraising for their aid. He also praised Bangladesh’s peacekeeping forces for their role in global peace and stability, describing their work as “extraordinary.” He emphasized Bangladesh’s leadership in establishing a more just world, stating, “Bangladesh’s peacekeepers are incredibly important to us.”

Professor Yunus echoed this sentiment, commending the members of Bangladesh’s peacekeeping missions. He noted that their involvement in these missions had provided the country’s armed forces with invaluable experience. “Participating in peacekeeping is highly significant for us,” he said.

The meeting also covered geopolitical issues, the current status of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and Bangladesh’s relations with neighboring countries. Professor Yunus discussed his efforts to revive the South Asian regional forum and Bangladesh’s aspirations to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to enhance trade and investment in the region.

The Chief Advisor also highlighted ongoing projects for constructing multiple ports in the Chittagong region, which would strengthen economic connectivity with Nepal, Bhutan, and India’s northeastern states, positioning Bangladesh as an economic hub. He stated that the interim government had secured support from various international partners, including the United States, the European Union, China, and Japan.

Discussing the economy, Professor Yunus noted that his government inherited a fragile banking sector, dwindling foreign currency reserves, and financial institutions on the brink of collapse. He claimed that the economy had now stabilized, with exports increasing for several months and foreign exchange reserves in a stronger position. He further asserted that the economic recovery had progressed to the point where Bangladesh was now preparing to transition out of the Least Developed Country (LDC) category next year. “We are making full preparations for LDC graduation,” he said.

Additionally, he revealed that the government was making efforts to recover hundreds of billions of dollars allegedly misappropriated during the previous administration’s tenure. Guterres likened Bangladesh’s current economic challenges to the post-revolution economic struggles of Portugal in 1974.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Affairs Advisor Towhid Hossain, High Representative for Rohingya Affairs and Priority Issues Khalilur Rahman, and Senior Secretary for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Lamia Morshed. Also present were UN Under-Secretary-General Rabab Fatima and the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis.