UN chief praises Bangladesh’s support for Rohingya refugees

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed appreciation for the close cooperation between the United Nations and Bangladesh as well as for Bangladesh’s generosity towards Rohingya refugees.

The Secretary-General also expressed his solidarity with Bangladesh’s reform and transition process when Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and High Representative to the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh on Rohingya Issues and Priority Affairs Khalilur Rahman met him on Friday.

Antonio Guterres thanked Bangladesh for its strong commitment to UN peacekeeping, said the UN office.

The Secretary-General and the Foreign Adviser discussed Bangladesh’s ongoing transition and reform efforts.

Antonio Guterres and the High Representative discussed the situation in Rakhine state and the upcoming High-Level Conference on Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar.