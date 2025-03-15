Hasan-Nowfel among 52 sued for firing student during July movement

Former Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and 50 others have been sued for firing a student in Chittagong during the July uprising.

Mentioning the names of 52 individuals and 250-300 unnamed, the victim’s father Md Ezaz Khan lodged the case with Chandgaon Police Station on charge of firing his son.

According to the case statement, the accused opened fire on a mass procession on July 18, last year, during the student movement, leaving Yeas Sharif injured by bullet.

He is currently receiving treatment at CMH.

“The plaintiff of the case brought allegation of firing on hus son. Steps will be taken after investigation,” said Chandgaon Police Station OC Aftab Uddin.