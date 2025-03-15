Ronaldo returns as Portugal announces squad

Cristiano Ronaldo will resume duties as the captain of the Portugal side for the upcoming UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal tie. Portugal will square off against Denmark in the quarterfinal setup. The leg 1 of the game will take place on March 20, 2025, whereas the return fixture will commence on March 23.

A 26-member squad has been announced for the contest against Denmark. The team list includes Ronaldo and also features Ruben Dias, who incurred an injury recently.

Ruben Dias has returned to the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portuguese squad for its upcoming Nations League quarterfinal against Denmark. Manchester City defender Dias, 27, had been sidelined with a muscular injury picked up in Premier League action.

Sporting Lisbon’s teenage striker Geovany Quenda has also earned a callup for the first time.

”At 17, being in the national team shows his potential,” said coach Roberto Martinez, insisting the youngster’s age was ‘not a problem.’

”What matters is quality, commitment and work,” the Spaniard told a press conference.

The choice of those who are selected was “meticulous and professional”, according to Martinez.

”If I could call them all, I would because they deserve it, but it’s not possible,” he added, with Al-Hilal defender Joao Cancelo and Al-Nassr midfielder Otavio both injured.

Portugal Squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting Lisbon), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton/ENG)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton/ENG), Nuno Mendes (PSG/FRA), Nuno Tavares (Lazio/ITA), Gonçalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Juventus/ITA)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Bayern/GER), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/KSA), Joao Neves (PSG/FRA), Vitinha (PSG/FRA), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Joao Felix (AC Milan/ITA)

Forwards: Francisco Trincao (Sporting), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus/ITA), Pedro Neto (Chelsea/ENG), Geovany Quenda (Sporting), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG), Goncalo Ramos (PSG/FRA), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr/KSA)