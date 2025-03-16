Jamaat takes responsibility for Magura child victim’s family

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will take the responsibility for the family of the Magura child rape victim.

The party’s Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman shared this information on his verified Facebook page on Sunday morning.

“Achhia’s father is mentally ill person. There is no other male person in this family. For humanitarian ground and with reliance with Almighty Allah, InshaAllah, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is taking responsibility for this family,” he wrote.

Earlier, the Jamaat Ameer visited the child’s grave in Magura and participated in a prayer for her at the Sonatundi Government Primary School ground on Saturday.