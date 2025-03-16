Reform initiative completely a homegrown process: CA’s Press Secretary

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Sunday said the entire reform initiative is completely a “homegrown” process and it will remain the same, noting that Bangladesh’s friendly partners and well-wishers back the reform agenda, reports UNB.

“The reform process is fully a homegrown one. We are maintaining the highest transparency,” he told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy while responding to a question.

Earlier, the electoral reform commission, police reform commission, judiciary reform commission, anti-corruption commission reform commission, public administration reform commission and constitutional reform commission submitted their reports and a national consensus building commission was formed.

Press Secretary Alam said the consensus building commission held its first meeting and there will be more in the coming days.

He said there will be intensive consultations between the political parties and consensus building commission.

“You see the whole process is homegrown,” Alam said, adding that in some areas technical support may be required. “We have not said yet whether we will accept technical support or not. But it is fully homegrown reforms involving our people and experts.”

The Press Secretary said the interim government remains transparent with adequate openness and this whole process will remain homegrown.

As the country undergoes important reforms and transitions, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assured that the UN stands ready to assist in fostering peace, national dialogue, trust and healing.

Reforms to make Bangladesh one of the perfect democracies in world, says Guterres before departing Dhaka

“You can count on the UN to be your steadfast partner, working alongside the people of Bangladesh to help build a sustainable and equitable future for all,” he said during his just-concluded visit.

CA’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Ahammad Foyez were also present.