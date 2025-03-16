Trump’s strategic bitcoin reserve: A digital Fort Knox for US

President Donald Trump has taken a significant step in supporting the cryptocurrency sector by signing an executive order to establish a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.” The reserve, which White House crypto chief David Sacks has described as “a digital Fort Knox,” aims to safeguard Bitcoin in a manner similar to how gold is stockpiled at the U.S. military base.

The reserve will be funded by approximately 200,000 bitcoins, seized from civil and criminal cases, valued at around $17 billion. The bitcoins will be secured virtually for an indefinite period, with the potential for additional cryptocurrency to be added if it does not incur taxpayer costs.

While the initiative initially caused Bitcoin prices to dip, they have since stabilized. Experts believe the lack of immediate investment in more Bitcoin contributed to the price movement. Analysts also note that a significant portion of the seized Bitcoin may need to be returned to victims of a 2016 hack at the Bitfinex exchange.

Critics argue that Bitcoin, unlike gold, is a volatile asset without intrinsic value. However, Sacks argues that over time, the reserve will shield the U.S. from Bitcoin’s volatility, with its transparency being a key advantage. Bitcoin’s rarity, due to a fixed supply of 21 million tokens, is also cited as a reason it could perform similarly to gold.

While some see this move as a strategy to boost interest in the crypto industry, others question Trump’s motivations, citing potential conflicts of interest, including his financial ventures tied to cryptocurrency.

Globally, other countries are exploring cryptocurrency reserves, with Brazil considering such a move, while Switzerland has ruled it out. Some governments, like El Salvador, have even adopted Bitcoin as an official currency, though it faced challenges in local adoption. Meanwhile, Bhutan has amassed nearly $900 million in Bitcoin, accounting for 30% of its GDP.