‘New Bangladesh can’t be built ignoring police’

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said that they cannot build a new Bangladesh ignoring police.

He directed the police to strengthen their efforts to maintain law and order so that every citizen of the country, including the minorities, feel safe.

Speaking at a special meeting on Monday with senior police officers on law and order issues, the Chief Adviser also alerted the police about any propaganda so that the efforts to build a new Bangladesh remain unhindered.

Dr Yunus warned that defeated forces may escalate efforts to provoke unrest as the election approaches, and asked the police to stay vigilant and prevent such activities from causing disruptions.

He listened to field level police officials and gave necessary directives regarding the law and order.