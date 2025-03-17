Over 3,000 families in Moulvibazar receive VGF rice for Eid

More than 3,000 underprivileged families in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila have received Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) rice ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to support them during the festive season.

The distribution took place on Monday, with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Makhon Chandra Sutradhar personally handing over the rice to beneficiaries.

Several officials, including Kamalganj Public Health Engineering Officer Sujan Ahmed and Accounts Officer Qaisar Ahmed, along with journalists and community representatives, were present at the event.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief allocated 30.81 metric tonnes of rice, ensuring that each of the 3,081 families across nine wards received 10 kg of rice.

The distribution will continue on Tuesday from 11 AM, covering additional unions within Kamalganj Upazila, such as Kamalganj Sadar, Adampur, Madhabpur, Islampur, Munsibazar, Shamshernagar, Patanusar, Rahimpur, and Alinagar.

Similar VGF distribution programs are also being carried out in other parts of the upazila, ensuring food security for disadvantaged families during Eid.