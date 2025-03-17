Ships with 35,000 MT rice from India, Vietnam arrive Ctg

Two ships, carrying a total of 35,000 metric tonnes of rice from India and Vietnam, have arrived at Chittagong port.

Through an open tender, a vessel named MV TANAIS DREAM brought 22,500 metric tonnes of parboiled rice from India.

Besides, under the G2G agreement signed on February 3, another vessel, MV HONG LINH 1, arrived with 12,500 metric tonnes of Atap rice from Vietnam as part of the second consignment, said a Food Ministry press release on Monday.

As per the agreement, Bangladesh is set to import a total of 100,000 metric tonnes of rice from Vietnam.

Of this, 17,800 metric tonnes from the first consignment has already reached the country.

The process of unloading the rice has begun after testing the samples stored on the ships, it added.