Tower Hamlets Council Transport Department Iftar Mahfil held

The Transport Department, one of the departments of the London Bureau of Tower Hamlets Council, has held an Iftar Mahfil (the holy month of Ramadan, the month of religious worship for the Muslim community). Iftar (an Arabic word) is a traditional religious ritual observed by Muslims during the month of Ramadan. It is a meal to break the fast after sunset. Iftar usually begins with a light meal, such as dates and water. After this, more substantial meals are served, such as fruit, vegetables, salads, rice, khichuri, bread, and sweets, etc.

The Iftar Mahfil was organised by Rote Managers Siba Khanam and Rizwana Box at the Tabylane Depot in East London on Thursday 13th March. The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Ashraf Ali, Director of Public Realm, Tower Hamlets Council, Richard William, Business Manager, Operational Services, Amanda Mendy, Toby Lane Depot, Richard, Kawsar, Saad Ahmed, Alhaj and other officials and employees of the Transport Department. The Iftar Mahfil was a gathering of Muslims and non-Muslims. The non-Muslim staff enjoyed breaking the fast with the Muslims. Everyone was treated to a variety of delicious Iftar dishes and praised the organizers.

Ramadan is the best and holiest month of Islam, which is known for self-restraint, fasting or fasting. This month of Ramadan is the month of salvation from hell. Therefore, it is a golden opportunity to obtain the license of liberation through more worship and seeking forgiveness. It is stated in the Hadith Sharif – ‘Allah Almighty frees countless people from Hell at every Iftar.’ -Musnad Ahmad Hadith 21698