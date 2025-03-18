Court freezes 163 bank accounts of Nayeemul Islam Khan, family

A Dhaka court has ordered the freezing of 163 bank accounts of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s press secretary Naimul Islam Khan, his wife Nasima Khan Monti, and their three children Labiba Naim Khan, Adiva Naim Khan and Julika Naim Khan. There are Tk 6 crore 25 lakh 49 thousand 944 in these accounts.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Ghalib passed the order on Tuesday following a petition filed by ACC Deputy Director Afroza Haque Khan.

According to the petition, the complainant deposited Tk 386 crore in 163 banks in the name of Naimul Islam Khan, his wife Nasima Khan Monti, their three children Labiba Naim Khan, Adiva Naim Khan and Julika Naim Khan, in order to hide the source of the money by obtaining money from a different source. Of this, Tk 379 crore has been withdrawn.

A team was formed to investigate the allegation against him of acquiring disproportionate assets known to him and his family members, including money laundering. During the investigation, a total of 163 transactions worth crores of Taka were found in 16 banks and one financial institution in the name of his various institutions.

Based on the information received from various sources, it is known that the accused persons are trying to transfer, transfer or embezzle the money kept as such. There is a possibility of search loss if the money kept in the bank accounts is transferred or transferred before the search is settled. These bank accounts must be frozen for the sake of a fair investigation.

Earlier on February 9, the court ordered the confiscation of income tax documents of Naimul Islam Khan and his wife Monty.