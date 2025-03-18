Tk 394cr of Sheikh Hasina, his family in 31 bank accounts frozen

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday ordered to freeze 31 bank accounts of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, her sister Sheikh Rehana and their concerned.

The 31 accounts have Tk 394,60,72,805.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court Judge Md Zakir Hossain passed the order following an application submitted by ACC Deputy Director Md Monirul Islam.

The ACC’s application noted that 31 bank accounts linked to the family were at risk of being transferred or misappropriated and freezing them was necessary to ensure a fair investigation.

The court also imposed a travel ban on the family members and ordered the freezing of 124 additional bank accounts and assets, including Sheikh Hasina’s residence in Dhanmondi, on March 11.