Trump, Putin set for ‘very critical’ Ukraine call

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled for a phone call on Tuesday, which is expected to be a pivotal moment in efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.

Both sides have expressed optimism over recent discussions between Washington and Moscow, with high-level talks seen as necessary to address the most challenging issues surrounding a proposed 30-day truce.

Ukraine has agreed to the ceasefire, but there is skepticism from Kyiv and European capitals about Putin’s intentions, with concerns that he may be stalling. There are also questions about whether Trump will use his leverage against Putin, with whom he has expressed a desire to restore ties. “We’re going to have a very important call,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “We’re getting down to a very critical stage.” Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “many elements of a final agreement have been agreed to, but much remains.”

Putin, who has expressed support for a ceasefire, has raised concerns about its implementation and hopes to discuss these issues with Trump. With Moscow occupying significant portions of southern and eastern Ukraine, U.S. officials have indicated that Ukraine may have to concede territory in any potential deal. Trump mentioned that he and Putin would discuss “dividing up certain assets,” including land and facilities like the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is under Russian control.

US-Ukraine Relations Strained

Trump’s shift in U.S. policy on Ukraine has complicated relations with Kyiv. The U.S. president shocked many when he revealed last month that he had spoken with Putin, breaking the Western consensus to isolate the Russian leader due to the ongoing invasion. Since then, Trump has claimed to have had multiple conversations with Putin, though these were not officially disclosed.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, recently held a three-hour meeting with Putin in Moscow to discuss the details of the ceasefire plan, which calls for a 30-day pause in hostilities. However, as U.S. relations with Russia warm, its ties with Ukraine have grown more complicated.

Tensions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky surfaced in February when the two had a heated exchange, leading to the temporary suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. Zelensky later agreed to the ceasefire plan and a deal granting the U.S. preferential access to Ukraine’s rare earth mineral deposits.

Concerns Over Russia’s Intentions

Zelensky has criticized Putin’s recent statements, accusing him of attempting to prolong the war to strengthen Russia’s position on the battlefield. Russia has made significant advances, including ousting Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region, which had been a key bargaining chip for Kyiv.

Many Western allies worry that Trump may be conceding too much to Putin without securing enough in return. While Trump has repeatedly stated his desire to end the conflict swiftly, he also aims to honor his 2024 election pledge to end the fighting quickly. He has suggested that he could impose “devastating” economic sanctions on Russia if needed, but hopes a deal can be reached without resorting to such measures.

Trump has consistently highlighted his bond with Putin, and during his dispute with Zelensky, he remarked that “Putin went through a hell of a lot with me,” referring to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.