Air ticket fares drop by 75pc

Following the government’s intervention, air ticket prices, particularly for flights to various destinations in Saudi Arabia, have fallen by nearly 75 per cent.

Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) confirmed this on Wednesday.

Between December and February, passengers were forced to pay exorbitant fares for tickets from Dhaka to major Saudi Arabian cities, with prices soaring to as high as Taka 190,000 under group booking schemes.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism for taking this decisive step,” said ATAB Secretary General Afsia Jannat Saleh.

ATAB, in a statement, has praised the government’s intervention, calling it a timely and necessary step to alleviate the financial burden on travelers, especially migrant workers who depend on affordable air travel.

“This initiative is beneficial not only to passengers but also to the travel industry, as it will ensure a more transparent and competitive market.

The ATAB Secretary General emphasized the need for continued government oversight.

However, following the government’s monitoring efforts, ticket prices have dropped dramatically, with fares now available for as low as Taka 48,000 to 50,000.

Some airlines are even offering tickets for routes such as Dhaka to Dammam and Dhaka to Riyadh at prices as low as Taka 35,000.

In a move to curb the escalating airfares and establish market discipline, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism of Bangladesh issued a directive on February 11 last mandating stricter regulations for ticket bookings.

The circular aimed to improve transparency and reduce artificially inflated prices for destinations such as Jeddah, Madinah, Dammam, and Riyadh.

Under the new regulations, air tickets must now be booked with the passenger’s name, passport details, and a photocopy of the passport.

As a result, airlines have released previously blocked tickets, increasing seat availability in the computer reservation systems.

This has enabled both passengers and travel agencies to access real-time information on ticket fares and seat availability, fostering competition among airlines and leading to lower prices.

The directive addresses the widespread issue of an artificial seat shortage that has contributed to inflated airfares in recent months.

“Strengthened monitoring and regulatory enforcement will be essential to prevent airlines from reverting to old practices,” Afsia Jannat Saleh added, noting that additional laws and regulations are also being recommended to maintain market equilibrium and protect consumers from inflated prices in the future.

“If the government’s initiative is successfully enforced, it is expected to not only bring lasting changes to the air ticket industry but also ensure that Bangladeshi passengers, particularly migrant workers, continue to benefit from competitive and affordable travel options,” she said.

In the statement, ATAB lauded the roles of Chief Advisor Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Advisor Dr. Asif Nazrul, Special Envoy for International Affairs Lutf Siddique, and Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Begum Nasrin Jahan in addressing the air ticket pricing issue.

With the directive in place and a commitment to ongoing monitoring, it said, ATAB remains optimistic that Bangladesh’s air travel market will maintain discipline, and that affordable ticket prices will remain the standard.