Hamza joins national football team camp

English Premier League footballer Hamza Dewan Choudhury officially joined the Bangladesh national football team camp on Tuesday at 11 PM.

Upon his arrival at the team hotel, he was warmly welcomed by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Tabith Awal, along with head coach Javier Cabrera and several other federation officials.

Hamza landed at Dhaka Airport at 9:30 PM after flying in from Sylhet at 8:45 PM. His arrival created excitement among fans, as many gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. He took photos with supporters before heading to the team hotel, where his slightly delayed arrival did not dampen the enthusiasm of those eagerly awaiting him.

Returning to his ancestral roots as a footballer representing Bangladesh for the first time, Hamza has been the center of attention for both the public and the media. His decision to play for Bangladesh has fulfilled a long-standing dream of local football fans. He is set to make his debut for Bangladesh in a highly anticipated match against India on March 25.

Hamza, who has played in one of the world’s most prestigious football leagues, received a grand reception both in Sylhet and Habiganj, where thousands of supporters gathered to welcome him. Reflecting on the experience, he shared, “I spoke with my father about this, and I feel really happy.”

Fans have been curious about what jersey number Hamza will wear for Bangladesh. When asked by journalists at his family home, he confirmed, “Number 8.” He also revealed his preferred position on the field, stating, “I like playing in midfield.”

Despite the enormous expectations surrounding his debut, Hamza remains unfazed by the pressure. “I don’t feel any pressure at all. The fans are showing love and support, and that inspires me to play even better,” he said.

For those who could not see him in person, Hamza reassured them that he plans to return. “I will come back again in June, and we will meet then,” he promised, further strengthening his bond with his growing Bangladeshi fanbase.