Inu-Menon-Anisul-Dipu Moni remanded in multiple cases of July uprising

A magistrate court in Dhaka on Wednesday granted remand for former ministers Hasanul Haq Inu, Rashed Khan Menon, Anisul Huq, Dipu Moni and former MP Sadek Khan in multiple cases linked to last year’s anti-discrimination student protests.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza issued the remand orders on Wednesday following a hearing.