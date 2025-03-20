Ambassador Mushfiqul requests Mexican President for opening embassy in Dhaka

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has expressed her country’s desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation and deepen the friendship with Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico M Mushfiqul Fazal (Ansarey) presented his letter of credence to the President of Mexico in a formal ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City on Wednesday (March 19).

The Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to President Sheinbaum.

He also extended a cordial invitation for the Mexican President to visit Bangladesh.

Ambassador Mushfiqul Fazal reaffirmed his strong commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Mexico during his tenure.

He requested President Sheinbaum to accelerate the process of opening a Mexican Embassy in Dhaka, underscoring its importance in fostering closer diplomatic and economic ties.

He highlighted the significance of the upcoming 50 anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2025, emphasising that this milestone presents a valuable opportunity to deepen cooperation in trade, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

President Sheinbaum warmly welcomed the Ambassador and assured him of the Mexican government’s support in carrying out his diplomatic duties.