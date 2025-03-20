Bangladesh team flies to Kolkata for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against India

Bangladesh national football team will fly to Kolkata enroute to Shillong on Thursday morning to play in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against hosts India on 25th March.

Bangladesh will play their first match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against their giant neighbour India on 25th March at 7:30PM at the Jawaharlal Stadium in the Indian hill city of Shillong.

The preliminary squad of the Bangladesh national football team returned home from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning after completing a 12-day intensive training camp in the Saudi city of Taif ahead of their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The sensational Bangladesh-origin English Premier League footballer Hamza Dewan Chowdhury also joined the Bangladesh national camp on Tuesday night after spending one night with family members in his home village in Bahubal Upazilla, Habiganj district.

Hamza Chowdhury, wearing the new-look Bangladesh jersey for the first time, took part in the national team’s final practice session amid huge enthusiasm from teammates and soccer fans at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Wednesday evening after participating in the official photo session.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s Spanish head coach Javier Cabrera, captain Jamal Bhuyan, and Hamza Chowdhury addressed a press conference at the Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka.

Adviser for the Youth and Sports Ministry Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan made a courtesy call to Hamza Chowdhury at the Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday noon.

BFF President Tabith Awal was also present on the occasion