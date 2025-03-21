Hasnat shares video of Adviser Asif claiming army chief was hesitant of Yunus appointment as CA

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser (South) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), today (21 March) shared a 28-second video in which Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan is seen saying that Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman had expressed reservations about appointing Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser (CA) after the Awami League government fell in the mass uprising.

The Business Standard could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. TBS is also trying to reach Adviser Asif, one of the former student leaders who spearheaded the mass uprising, for comments.

Asif was seen as saying in the video published with the title “Cantonment Intervention Trailer-1” that the army chief accepted the students’ decision to have Yunus installed as the CA with ‘heavy heart’ after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on 5 August last year.

In the video shared by Hasnat on his verified Facebook profile, Asif was seen as saying, “The main veto from the army chief’s side was that why Dr Yunus, why not any other person? There are cases against Dr Muhammad Yunus. He is a convicted person.

“How can a convicted person be the chief adviser of a country?”

Asif also said the army chief asked, “Awami League cannot stand this person [Yunus], and 30-40% of the people of Bangladesh ultimately support Awami League. Is it wise to make a person chief adviser going against these 30-40% people?”

“The last thing that the army chief told us was, ‘I am accepting this decision with a heavy heart’,” Asif was seen saying in the video.

In the comment section of the video, Hasnat also wrote that the TV channel which recorded this interview on 15 March is showing reluctance to broadcast it. “That’s why the version we have is being released,” he added.

The 28-second trailer comes after Hasnat’s post on alleged attempt to revive Awami League tying cantonment went viral and sparked protests.

Earlier he claimed in a Facebook post that he and two others were proposed seat sharing [on the upcoming elections] to accept an Awami League rehabilitation plan during a meeting at the Cantonment on 11 March.

Hasnat had alleged that the plan, which he described as “entirely India’s,” would create a “Refined Awami League” that would admit to the crimes of the Sheikh family, reject former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and promise to restore “the Awami League of Bangabandhu” to the public.