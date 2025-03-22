Areas to sale of essential animal protein at affordable rate to be extended from Sunday

Areas of special programme under the budgetary allocation of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to stable the prices of essential animal protein products in the month of Ramadan has extended and the selling price has been adjusted.
A press release of the ministry in this regard confirmed this on Saturday.
From the 1st to the 28th of Ramadan, an extensive mobile sales programme is in operation, offering dressed broiler chicken, eggs, pasteurised milk and beef in Dhaka.
Priority has been given to areas where public participation was notably high during the July uprising. Accordingly, 25 mobile sales centres were established in Dhaka from the beginning of Ramadan.
From Sunday, an additional 23 centres will be introduced in Dhaka, three in Narayanganj and 14 across seven divisional offices.
These centres will enhance the distribution of dressed broiler chicken, eggs, pasteurised milk and beef.
Under this initiative, the following prices will be applicable nationwide:
Eggs (per dozen): Tk 100 (previously Tk 108)
Dressed broiler chicken (per kg): Tk 250
Pasteurised milk (per litre): Tk 80
Beef (per kg): Tk 650
Locations of the 25 Ongoing Mobile Sales Centres in Dhaka:
Near the Secretariat
Khamarbari (Farmgate)
60 Feet Road (Mirpur)
Azimpur Maternity Hospital (Azimpur)
Naya Bazar (Old Dhaka)
Banasree
Hazaribagh (Section)
Arambagh (Motijheel)
Mohammadpur (Babar Road)
Kalshi (Mirpur)
Jatrabari (Maniknagar)
Shahjadpur (Badda)
Korail Slum
Banani
Kamrangirchar
Khilgaon (South of Railway Crossing)
Nakhla Para (Lukas Mor)
Segun Bagicha (Kacha Bazar)
Bosila (Mohammadpur)
Uttara (House Building)
Rampura (Market)
Mirpur 10
Kalyanpur (Jhilpar)
Tejgaon
Old Dhaka (Bangabazar) and Kakrail
Additional 26 Mobile Sales Locations in Dhaka and Narayanganj:
Dhaka Metropolitan:
Asad Gate (Town Hall)
Lalmatia Women’s College
Shankar Plaza
Jigatola (Kaiser Sweetmeat)
Azimpur (Gate 3)
New Paltan
Elephant Road (in front of Eastern Mallika)
Jurain Kacha Bazar
Atibazar
Gabtoli Mazar Road
Mirpur 6 Bazar
Shewrapara
Kachukhet Bazar
Uttara Azampur Kacha Bazar
Merul Badda
Moghbazar Mor
Green Road
Behind Bashundhara Evercare Hospital
Basabo Buddhist Temple
Middle Badda Link Road
Joar Sahara
Uttara Khalpar
Rampura Hajipara
Lalbagh Orphanage
Narayanganj:
DC Office Chan Mari
Chashara Chattar
Tarakar Math (Kutubpur)