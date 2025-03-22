Areas to sale of essential animal protein at affordable rate to be extended from Sunday

Areas of special programme under the budgetary allocation of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to stable the prices of essential animal protein products in the month of Ramadan has extended and the selling price has been adjusted.

A press release of the ministry in this regard confirmed this on Saturday.

From the 1st to the 28th of Ramadan, an extensive mobile sales programme is in operation, offering dressed broiler chicken, eggs, pasteurised milk and beef in Dhaka.

Priority has been given to areas where public participation was notably high during the July uprising. Accordingly, 25 mobile sales centres were established in Dhaka from the beginning of Ramadan.

From Sunday, an additional 23 centres will be introduced in Dhaka, three in Narayanganj and 14 across seven divisional offices.

These centres will enhance the distribution of dressed broiler chicken, eggs, pasteurised milk and beef.

Under this initiative, the following prices will be applicable nationwide:

Eggs (per dozen): Tk 100 (previously Tk 108)

Dressed broiler chicken (per kg): Tk 250

Pasteurised milk (per litre): Tk 80

Beef (per kg): Tk 650

Locations of the 25 Ongoing Mobile Sales Centres in Dhaka:

Near the Secretariat

Khamarbari (Farmgate)

60 Feet Road (Mirpur)

Azimpur Maternity Hospital (Azimpur)

Naya Bazar (Old Dhaka)

Banasree

Hazaribagh (Section)

Arambagh (Motijheel)

Mohammadpur (Babar Road)

Kalshi (Mirpur)

Jatrabari (Maniknagar)

Shahjadpur (Badda)

Korail Slum

Banani

Kamrangirchar

Khilgaon (South of Railway Crossing)

Nakhla Para (Lukas Mor)

Segun Bagicha (Kacha Bazar)

Bosila (Mohammadpur)

Uttara (House Building)

Rampura (Market)

Mirpur 10

Kalyanpur (Jhilpar)

Tejgaon

Old Dhaka (Bangabazar) and Kakrail

Additional 26 Mobile Sales Locations in Dhaka and Narayanganj:

Dhaka Metropolitan:

Asad Gate (Town Hall)

Lalmatia Women’s College

Shankar Plaza

Jigatola (Kaiser Sweetmeat)

Azimpur (Gate 3)

New Paltan

Elephant Road (in front of Eastern Mallika)

Jurain Kacha Bazar

Atibazar

Gabtoli Mazar Road

Mirpur 6 Bazar

Shewrapara

Kachukhet Bazar

Uttara Azampur Kacha Bazar

Merul Badda

Moghbazar Mor

Green Road

Behind Bashundhara Evercare Hospital

Basabo Buddhist Temple

Middle Badda Link Road

Joar Sahara

Uttara Khalpar

Rampura Hajipara

Lalbagh Orphanage

Narayanganj:

DC Office Chan Mari

Chashara Chattar

Tarakar Math (Kutubpur)