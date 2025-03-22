‘July Warriors’ demand ban on AL within 48hr

The “July Warriors,” a group representing the families of those killed and injured in the July uprising, have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the interim government to ban the Awami League.

At a rally held at the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus, the protesters vowed to escalate their movement if their demand was not met. They warned of a citywide blockade in Dhaka should the government fail to take action within the given timeframe.

The forum called on Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus to make a formal announcement on banning the party, citing its alleged history of oppressive actions. If no decision is made within the deadline, they pledged to stage a continuous sit-in at the Central Shaheed Minar until their demand is fulfilled.

Speakers at the rally cautioned against any attempts to reinstate the Awami League, asserting that those involved in such efforts would face strong resistance.

A survivor of the July uprising, stated, “For 17 years, Hasina’s party has caused immense suffering to families. If the Awami League is not banned, we will launch another movement like in 2024. We are not afraid to sacrifice our lives.”

Echoing this sentiment, protester Ashraful warned the interim government against engaging in political maneuvers, emphasizing that thousands of victims continue to suffer. “We will not allow any conspiracy to take shape,” he declared.