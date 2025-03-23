Bangladesh Submarine Cables reduces internet prices by 10%

The Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC on Sunday announced a 10 per cent reduction in the prices of all types of internet services.

This decision was made at the company’s board meeting on Saturday.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, said the government is actively working to reduce internet prices.

“Several initiatives have been taken to make sure people can access the internet at affordable prices. One of these initiatives includes a reduction in wholesale prices. As a result of this decision, the price of all bandwidth at the international gateway level will be reduced by 10%.”

Mobile companies will also be provided with DWDM technology at the backbone level, reducing telecom companies’ transmission costs by 39%, he mentioned. “Discussions with telecom operators have already taken place. It is expected that operators will reduce consumer internet prices by up to 10%,” he added.

Faiz Ahmad mentioned that Bangladesh will be connected to the third submarine cable, SIMUE-6, by the middle of next year.