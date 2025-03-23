Ex-Health Department driver jailed for 13yrs over

A Special Judge Court in Dhaka has sentenced Abdul Malek, a former driver at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), to 13 years in prison for amassing wealth beyond known income sources.

Judge Zakaria Hossain of Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-6 on Sunday delivered the verdict.

Malek received 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for illegally acquiring wealth, alongwith a fine of Tk 100,000, failing which he would serve an additional six months.

Additionally, he was sentenced to three years for concealing wealth, with another Tk 100,000 fine or six months in default.

The court also ordered the confiscation of Tk 15.03 million in illicit assets. As both sentences will run concurrently, Malek will serve a maximum of 10 years in prison, said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) prosecutor Asaduzzaman Rana.

Malek, who was present in court, was sent back to prison after the ruling.

Meanwhile, another corruption case against Malek and his wife, Nargis Begum, remains pending, with the verdict scheduled for April 16.

The ACC filed two cases against Malek in 2021 for acquiring Tk 11.09 million in assets inconsistent with his known income and for hiding Tk 9.35 million worth of wealth.

Following investigations, charges were filed in October 2021, and the trial began in May 2022.