Court orders to seize all assets of Shakib Al Hasan

A Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate has ordered to seized all assets of Shakib Al Hasan, national cricketer and former Awami League lawmaker.

Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman issued this order on Monday.

On December 15, last year, IFIC Bank Relationship Officer Shahibur Rahaman filed the case at a Dhaka court on behalf of the bank against the famous cricketer-turned-businessman and three other officials of his company.

The court set January 19 for his appearance. As he failed to appear on that date, an arrest warrant was issued against Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib served as the chairman of Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm Limited.

According to case details, the agro farm took a loan of Tk 1 crore as working capital and Tk 1.5 crore as a term loan from the IFIC Bank’s Banani branch in 2017.

Later, due to the company’s failure to repay the working capital loan on time, the bank converted it into a term loan.

After issuing several notices for repayment, the company provided two cheques totalling Tk 4.14 crore, including interest and principal, to the bank on September 4, 2024.

However, the cheques bounced due to insufficient funds in the relevant account.