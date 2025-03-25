Body of newborn baby found in bag at London church

The body of a newborn baby has been found in west London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Officers were called at 12:46 GMT on Tuesday to Powis Gardens in Notting Hill following a report that the body of a baby had been found in a bag left outside All Saints Church.

London Ambulance Service attended and the baby was declared dead at the scene.

The Met said “urgent enquiries” were ongoing to locate the baby’s mother. At this stage the baby’s gender or exact age has not been established, the force added.

Supt Owen Renowden said it was “an extremely sad and shocking matter” and officers were trying to establish what has taken place.

He said the force’s “immediate priority” was to locate the baby’s mother, as officers believe she may have very recently given birth.

“If you are the baby’s mother and are reading this, please come forward to police or medical professionals.

“You must feel very frightened but please let us help – we are really worried about you and it is vitally important you get medical assistance and support.”

Anyone with information was urged to call the Met on 101, giving reference CAD 3431/25March.