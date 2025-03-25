Clash over smoking leads to attack on Sylhet MAG Osmani hospital’s emergency ward, 8 injured

An altercation over smoking in Sylhet’s Chowhatta area led to an attack on the emergency ward of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital last night (24 March), leaving at least eight people injured, including nurses and a police officer.

According to eyewitnesses, an argument broke out among pedestrians after Iftar regarding smoking. The dispute escalated into a physical clash, injuring four people. The injured were taken to Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.

However, shortly after, a group of people arrived at the hospital, verbally abusing people before launching an assault on patients, nurses, and hospital staff.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sylhet Kotwali Model Police Station, Md Ziaul Haque, said, “Upon receiving reports of the incident, senior police officials and I immediately rushed to the emergency ward of Osmani Medical and brought the situation under control. At least eight people were injured, and three suspects have been detained.”

Injured police officer Subhas Dash stated, “When I saw the brawl in the hospital and tried to intervene as part of my professional duty, they mistook me for a bystander and assaulted me. I am now admitted to Osmani Hospital with injuries.”

Mahbubur Rahman, assistant director of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, said, “At around 8pm, after the initial clash in Chowhatta, the injured individuals came to Osmani for treatment. Later, some outsiders entered the casualty ward and attacked them, injuring nurses and other hospital staff who tried to resist.”

The injured have been identified as Osmani Hospital nurses Zahedul Islam, 28 Dilwar Hossain, 24, Women’s Medical nurse Russel Ahmed, 28, and police officer Subhas Dash, 32.

Following the incident, police detained three individuals: Gias Uddin Rana, 35, Mostak Hossain, 22, and Abdul Ruhin, 22.