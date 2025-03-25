Hamza’s debut for Bangladesh ends with draw against India

Bangladesh had to settle for a draw after wasting several chances in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against India at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday.

The match marked Hamza Choudhury’s debut for Bangladesh, but the Sheffield United midfielder, currently on loan from Leicester City, couldn’t help his team secure a victory. Despite creating seven promising goal-scoring opportunities, Bangladesh failed to convert any of them into a goal.

India, on the other hand, would be content with a draw. The Blue Tigers created a couple of decent chances, primarily from aerial balls, but captain Sunil Chhetri and defender Shubhashish Bose both missed headers in the second half.

Substitute Foysal Ahmed Fahim came very close to breaking the deadlock and deciding the contest when he unleashed a well-directed left-footed hit from the edge of the box five minutes from normal time but India goalkeeper Vishal Kaith equal to it and parried it away with a strong left hand. Minutes later, Rakib Hossain brought down a looping ball with supreme control and even managed to take it away from the defender but failed to keep his shot down.

Javier Cabrera’s charges dominated the hosts, who look uncharacteristically nervous in front of their own crowd in the first-half.

Bangladesh’s high-pressing football, with Hamza and Mohammad Hridoy dictating midfield, kept the control of the game to the visitors, however, glaring misses by Mojibur Rahman Jony, Shahriar Emon, and Hridoy meant the men in red and green could not reap the rewards.

India goalkeeper Vishal Kaith made a terrible start as he gifted two scoring opportunities to Bangladesh — first in the opening minute when his shot went straight to Jonny, who failed to hit the target from an acute angle.

Ten minutes later, Kaith’s goalkick came straight off the back of Shakil Ahad Topu and dropped inside the box, but Hridoy’s weak attempt on goal was cleared off the line by Subhashish Bose.

Shahriar Emon failed to keep a free header on target from a superb cross by Sheikh Morsalin seven minutes later while Jony once again failed to capitalise on a superb throughball with a heavy touch in the 41st minute.

India’s only real effort came in the 30th minute when Liston Colaco’s cross was headed towards goal by Udanta Singh, cleared in front of goal by Rahmat Miah. Farukh Chowdhury’s shot on the rebound was easily grasped by Mitul Marma.

With no Jamal Bhuiyan in the starting XI, Topu Barman wore the captain’s armband, but the veteran centre-back limped off in the 21st minute and was replaced by Rahmat Mia.